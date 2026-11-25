BERLIN, November 25. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz acts as if he were the "Emperor of Europe," but in reality, he is an "emperor with no clothes," Beatrix von Storch, a member of parliament from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) faction said, while commenting on talks held by the "coalition of the willing" regarding Ukraine - an initiative organized, in part, by Germany, which took place alongside a meeting between the leaders of Russia, China, and the United States in Shenzhen.

"While the US, Russia, and China are meeting, [the Chancellor is holding] a major summit in Berlin," she noted. Von Storch pointed out that Merz acts as though he were the "Emperor of Europe."

"Yet, when it comes to foreign policy, Merz is an emperor with no clothes," she declared.

On November 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and US leader Donald Trump held a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen. It was the first time a summit involving these three leaders had taken place. The heads of state exchanged views on the current international situation and expressed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security. Following the meeting, the leaders adopted a declaration on peace.

On the same day, a meeting of a "coalition of the willing" regarding Ukraine took place in Berlin, attended by heads of state and government. The meeting was organized at the initiative of Germany, France, and Britain.