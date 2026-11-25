VIENNA, November 25. /TASS/. Western countries are violating their international arms control and arms trade obligations by supplying military equipment to Ukraine despite civilian casualties and the risk that the equipment could be used to strike civilian targets, said Yulia Zhdanova, head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control.

"Look at your obligations under the Arms Trade Treaty. You trample on them every time you send weapons to Kiev, which uses them to violate the 1949 Geneva Conventions by attacking civilian sites or civilians," Zhdanova told a regular plenary meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation, according to a text of her remarks obtained by TASS.

The diplomat said Western countries were also violating the EU’s legally binding Common Position on arms exports, which prohibits transfers of military technology and equipment between states when there is a risk that the transfers could lead to violations of international humanitarian law or intensify armed conflicts.

She noted that Western plans and steps to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles and drones and to set up production of both the finished systems and their components run counter to the fundamental aims and principles of the Missile Technology Control Regime.