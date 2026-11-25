MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The declaration of the summit of Russia, China and the United States, which took place in Shenzhen, is optimal, because it would have been unrealistic to expect more, said Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, adding the document is a success of Russian diplomacy.

"Russia is a great power, and the adopted declaration is absolutely optimal in its content and, of course, its significance, because it would have been unrealistic to expect more in this modern world. But the declaration, as I understand it, you yourself took part in its development, because the style and content were familiar to me," Tokayev told Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Tokayev, there was a lot of talk about what was included in the document.

"This is, of course, quite a great achievement of Russian diplomacy and, of course, the great Russian state. I congratulate you once again," said the Kazakh president.