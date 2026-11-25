MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree removing Andrey Chibis from office as governor of the Murmansk Region before the end of his term.

The decree, dated November 24 and published on Russia’s official legal information portal, orders that "the term of office of A. V. Chibis as governor of the Murmansk Region be terminated early."

Law enforcement officers detained Chibis on Monday as part of a fraud investigation. The Interior Ministry said the case involves the theft of 39 million rubles (about $475,000), the embezzlement of more than 1 billion rubles (around $12 million) during the reconstruction of the road between Apatity and Kirovsk, and illegal foreign exchange transactions.