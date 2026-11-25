MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.94% and climbed to 2,353.94 points by the close of business.

The RTS Index had an upsurge by 0.76% to 900.88 points. The yuan added 6.5 kopecks to 12.34 rubles.

"The dynamics was not even in the stock market in midweek: sales prevailed before noon, while buyers became more active closer to the evening. The 2,300 points level under the MOEX Russia Index remained, which is technically positive. The ruble slightly retreated, crude oil rebounded a little, while metals dipped in the red together," Andrey Smirnov from BCS Investment World said.