Benin delegation headed by top diplomat arrives at Russia-Africa Summit

ST. PETERSBURG, July 25. /TASS/. A Beninese delegation headed by the country’s Foreign Minister Shegun Adjadi Bakari arrived in St. Petersburg on Tuesday to take part in the Russia-Africa summit, a TASS correspondent reported.

Porto-Novo has repeatedly declared its commitment to good relations with Moscow. For example, in March, the President of the National Assembly of Benin, Louis Gbehounou Vlavonou, emphasized that cooperation between Russia and African countries is an important factor of international cooperation, which allows to solve global problems. According to him, Moscow supported the national liberation movement in the country and contributed to the economic development of African states as a whole.

The second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum is scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg from July 26 to July 29. The debut summit was held in Sochi on October 22-24, 2019. The event’s motto was "For Peace, Security and Development.".