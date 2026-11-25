CHISINAU, November 25. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Chisinau urged the Moldovan government to refrain from provocations and avoid escalating tensions with Moscow in a statement on Telegram.

The diplomatic mission warned that a provocation was being planned to seriously damage relations between the two countries.

"We urge the authorities in Chisinau to resist pressure from those trying to draw Moldova into a confrontation with Russia and to refrain from reckless steps that would escalate tensions," the embassy said.