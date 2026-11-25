DOHA, November 25. /TASS/. A projectile fired by Yemen’s Ansar Allah rebel movement - the Houthis - caused minor damage to the port of Jizan in southern Saudi Arabia, Saudi-led coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said.

"A projectile fired at the port of Jizan by the Houthi terrorist group caused minor damage," the Saudi Press Agency quoted al-Maliki as saying. He added that "there were no civilian casualties."

On November 24, the Houthis reported a Saudi strike on the Yemeni port of Hodeidah on the Red Sea. The Houthi-run SABA news agency said the rebels attacked Jizan in retaliation and vowed to continue striking Saudi maritime facilities.

On November 25, the Saudi-led coalition confirmed that it had struck the port of Hodeidah. It also said it had destroyed four drones over the Ras Tanura oil terminal in eastern Saudi Arabia.