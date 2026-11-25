MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's official visit to Brunei would be very a very important one for the country, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah said at talks with the Russian leader.

"I think when you visited us before, it was very important, and if you come again it will also be very important to us," Sultan told the Russian president.

Putin and Bolkiah previously also met on June 17 on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN anniversary summit in Kazan.

Vladimir Putin's first visit as president to Brunei took place in November 2000. He arrived there to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum and held talks with Bolkiah at that time.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries: they were established on October 1, 1991. The impetus for the development of the relations was given by Bolkiah's first-ever visit to Russia in June 2005.