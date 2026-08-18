Snipers of Russian 201st Base conduct drills in Tajikistani mountains

DUSHANBE, August 18. /TASS/. Servicemen from a sniper rifle company of the 201st Russian Guards Military Base, stationed in Tajikistan, practiced neutralizing a simulated enemy at the Lyaur mountain training range during a live-fire exercise, the press service of the Central Military District reported.

It said that according to the exercise scenario, unmanned aerial vehicle crews detected a concentration of "enemy" forces in one of the mountain gorges during aerial reconnaissance and transmitted the data to the command post. Snipers, having received the order to neutralize the targets, moved on foot to the designated area and then established primary and backup positions for observation and firing, using improvised and specialized camouflage equipment.

"After detecting the ‘targets’ and determining firing positions, the service members engaged the targets at ranges from 300 to 1,000 meters in sniper pairs. Fire was conducted using SVD, SVD-M, SVD-K, and SV-98 sniper rifles," the statement said.

The Central Military District’s press service emphasized that the exercise was conducted taking into account experience gained in the Russian special military operations in Ukraine, as well as the specific features of mountainous terrain. "The service members practiced engaging targets from various cover positions, including from simulated urban structures, adjusting their fire based on elevation angles," according to the statement.

The 201st Russian military base stationed in Tajikistan is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders. Located in two cities, Dushanbe and Bokhtar, it includes motorized rifle, tank, artillery, reconnaissance, air defense, NBC defense troops and communications units.