LONDON, November 25. /TASS/. Half of Europe’s industrial companies have found themselves in a difficult financial position due to high energy and labor costs, as well as competition from Chinese manufacturers, the Financial Times (FT) reported, citing data from the consulting firm McKinsey for 2026.

Around 50% of the region’s manufacturers are experiencing financial difficulties or are in a state of crisis (compared to 45% in 2025 and 42% in 2024), which puts about 3.7 mln jobs at risk, according to the report. The study covered nearly 1,200 European public and private enterprises with annual revenues exceeding 100 million euros across sectors such as mechanical engineering, automotive manufacturing, electrical engineering, and materials production.

The assessment was based on five financial indicators related to profit, cash, and debt burden. According to preliminary data, 42% of the companies are rated as being in a state of crisis, 8% are under financial strain, and half are considered financially stable.