BRUSSELS, November 25. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) intends to significantly reduce the number of Russian tourists visiting its member states, the Rapporteur portal reported, citing a document from the Council of the EU.

The document, which was circulated among member states, calls for a unified policy regarding travel by Russians to Europe, which the EU does not consider essential, according to the report. The goal of this policy would be to significantly reduce the number of Russians visiting the Schengen Area for tourism purposes. EU ambassadors are set to discuss the issue at a meeting on Wednesday.

A similar proposal was put forward as part of the previous sanctions package against Moscow, though several countries, including Italy and France, did not support it, the portal said. According to Rapporteur, Paris is now leaning toward reconsidering its position, which increases the EU’s pressure on Rome.

Earlier, the European Commission (EC) suggested tightening the conditions for issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens as part of the proposed 22nd sanctions package against Russia.