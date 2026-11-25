BERLIN, November 26. /TASS/. The US is working to establish channels of communication between Russia and Europe, special presidential envoy Jared Kushner said.

"I think that this misunderstanding between NATO and Russia is not a new phenomenon. And hopefully through this resolution (of the Ukrainian conflict - TASS), we can clear some of these up," he said on a podcast hosted by Axel Springer SE media group CEO Mathias Dopfner. "But I've seen all these conflicts when you cut communication, then the narrative and the truth is actually defined by the people who are not speaking to each other, which is why the steps we've taken to try and establish a Europe-Russia dialogue are very important," Kushner noted.

According to him, the US is striving to create "not just have a rules-based system, but also an incentives-based system where people can get a lot more by being peaceful and they know what the harsh penalties will be for violation if it occurs." The envoy noted that, as part of settling the Ukrainian crisis, Washington hopes to establish channels of "communication between Russia and NATO and Europe" that "cannot be broken." "[It] can be for deconfliction, communication, transparency on forces, so there could be no surprise movements," he added.

At the same time, Kushner emphasized that one of the challenges facing the US boils down to how to organize communication with Europe. "There's no one who's really in charge. There's a lot of amazing leaders, but they all have different perspectives and different interests. And getting them to have a unified position and unified voice is a challenge," the diplomat stressed.

Nevertheless, he emphasized that Washington believes relations between Russia and Europe will eventually normalize and strengthen. "Both sides want to end this in a way where you'll have a long-term and durable peace," Kushner noted.