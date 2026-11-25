BERLIN, November 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian crisis has turned into a proxy war between Europe and Russia, special envoy and US president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner said.

"We're living in an incredibly dangerous time where, you know, this war is somewhat contained to Ukraine, but it's effectively become a proxy war where Europe is funding and arming Ukraine against Russia. And it won't take a lot of miscalculation for this thing to escalate massively," Kushner noted on a podcast hosted by Axel Springer SE media group CEO Mathias Dopfner, emphasizing that the Russian leadership "is showing restraint."

According to the special envoy, it is important to focus on post-conflict security architecture. "There's no reason why we can't be talking and designing and coming up with proposals, which we have been doing simultaneously. And hopefully by designing this, we'll be able to get to that ceasefire. And I think that that's really the only way that we've seen. You know, we've asked the Europeans or the Ukrainians if they have a better idea on how to get there. But nobody's presented us with one so far," he emphasized.