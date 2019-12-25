Russian shipbuilders float out Project 885M first serial-produced nuclear-powered sub

SEVERODVINSK /Arkhangelsk Region/, December 25. /TASS/. The Sevmash Shipyard in Severodvinsk in the northern Arkhangelsk Region has floated out the Project 885M Yasen-M first serial-produced nuclear-powered submarine Novosibirsk.

The Russian Navy currently operates the Project 885 Yasen nuclear-powered submarine Severodvinsk. The Project 885M Yasen-M lead submarine Kazan is undergoing trials. The sub is set to enter service in 2020.

The Project 885 and 885M nuclear-powered subs carry Kalibr-PL and/or Oniks cruise missiles. Eventually, they will get Tsirkon hypersonic missiles. The Sevmash Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) is currently building six Project 885M nuclear-powered submarines. In 2019, the Shipyard signed a contract on building two more submarines of this Project.