BERLIN, November 26. /TASS/. The US is seeking to settle the Ukrainian crisis with a clear understanding of its root causes, special envoy and US president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner said.

"Wars are horrible. And I think that the longer it goes on, the more there's risk of greater escalation and miscalculation. And that's why it's such an urgent focus for us to try and find the way to end this. And again, not just end it to get a ceasefire, but end it in a way that won't just lead to another conflict," he noted on a podcast hosted by Axel Springer SE media group CEO Mathias Dopfner.

"You've seen these hot and cold periods in Europe over the last 30 years. And I do think we have a good understanding now of the root causes. And I think we're working incredibly well with Europe in an organized fashion to try and come up with a framework. If we get it right, that could be enduring. But again, this is a very, very hard war to end. And it's very, very hard to come up with the right framework that hopefully will be enduring because nobody's been able to achieve either of those things so far," Kushner pointed out.