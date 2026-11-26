NEW YORK, November 26. /TASS/. NATO expects Washington to postpone the decision to reduce the number of US troops in Europe from early December to a later date, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to the news agency, NATO member states believe the US may make a decision on this matter later in December or as early as next year. The sources attributed this to the fact that US President Donald Trump’s administration is focused on settling the conflict in Ukraine. In addition, according to Bloomberg, relations between the US and NATO have improved in recent weeks due to the alliance members’ willingness to increase defense spending. Washington also needs bases in Europe amid the war in the Middle East, the news agency pointed out.

In mid-September, NBC News reported, citing sources, that the US troop contingent in Europe could be reduced by at least 25,000 servicemen, and it was not ruled out that the number of US troops at bases in European countries could ultimately be halved, to 40,000. However, in November, Bloomberg reported that the cuts might be less extensive and that the size of the US military contingent could be reduced by nearly 5,000 servicemen.