MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The number of registered crimes committed in Russia using information and telecommunication technologies or in the field of computer information slid by 31.1% in ten months of the year compared to the same year-ago period, the Interior Ministry said.

"The number of registered crimes committed using information and telecommunication technologies or in the field of computer information decreased by 31.1%, including the categories of grave and especially grave by 34.5%," it said in a statement.

The Interior Ministry added that the number of remote thefts decreased by 18.9%, remote fraud of all types by 28.8%, computer information crimes by 38.3%.