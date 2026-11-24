LONDON, November 24. /TASS/. Painting by Russian artist Ivan Aivazovsky "Venice at Night. San Giorgio Maggiore" has been sold at an auction at Sotheby's auction house in London for 1.1 million pounds ($1.4 million), a TASS correspondent reports.

The estimated cost of the canvas, painted in 1862, was 500,000-700,000 pounds ($655,000-915,000). It was put up for auction by a private collector from Estonia, whose family owned the painting since the 19th century, when it was bought in St. Petersburg.

Aivazovsky's paintings The Bay of Naples with Capri in the Distance, An American Steamer in a Rough Sea, and Shipwreck were also sold at the auction for 512,000 pounds ($670,000), 218,000 pounds ($285,000), and 154,000 pounds ($200,000) accordingly. Shipwreck by Moonlight and Winter Landscape in Ukraine went under the hammer and was sold for 448,000 pounds ($585,000) each.

Two paintings by Konstantin Korovin found their buyer - A Girl Playing the Guitar. Okhotino and Still Life with Roses and Grapes. They were bought for 768 thousand pounds ($1 million) each.

Ivan Shishkin's Forest Glade with Birches went under the hammer for 250,000 pounds ($325,000).

The canvas Children in the Field by Konstantin Makovsky was sold for 192,000 pounds ($250,000).

Tea Roses by Pyotr Konchalovsky were sold for 166,000 pounds ($215,000), Rocks and Cliffs by Nicholas Roerich for 103,000 pounds ($135,000).