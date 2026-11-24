LONDON, November 24. /TASS/. More than 5,200 people in England died this summer from complications linked to several heatwaves, according to a report by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Between late May and mid-August, the agency recorded "seven distinct heat episodes" that claimed 5,258 lives, the report said. This was the highest heat-related death toll since records began in 2016.

Preliminary data from the UK Met Office show that summer 2026 was the hottest in England since regular observations began in 1884. In mid-August, temperatures in Gloucestershire, a county in southwest England, reached 38.2 degrees Celsius (101 F), the highest reading recorded in the country.

July 2026 was also the driest on record in England, with just 7 millimeters of rainfall, or 10% of the long-term average.