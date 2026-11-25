BERLIN, November 26. /TASS/. Ending the conflict in Ukraine and creating conditions for cooperation between Russia and the US could change the course of history, special envoy and US president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner said.

"We need to find a way to finish it," Kushner said on a podcast hosted by Axel Springer SE media group CEO Mathias Dopfner, referring to the conflict in Ukraine. "And I think finish it in a way that, number one, means that from this war, there's a much lower probability of future wars, and that Ukraine can thrive and all of Europe can thrive. And even Russia can work with the US. And I think that that could be, you know, a great thing that could really change the course of history." "And that's what we're working towards. It's a very important goal. It's very, very hard," he added.

"The big thing will be if we can really end this war and lead to a different paradigm," the envoy emphasized.