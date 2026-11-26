WASHINGTON, November 26. /TASS/. The US has approved the potential sale to Ukraine of maintenance kits for American F-16 fighter jets and related equipment totaling $621.9 million, the State Department said in a press release posted on its website.

According to the document, the F-16 equipment will be paid for using funds transferred to Kiev by Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway. US funds will not be used to carry out this delivery, the statement noted.

The State Department assumes that the deal will not have a negative impact on the combat readiness of the US Army. In addition, diplomats emphasized that implementing the agreement will not require the deployment of additional government officials or contractors to Ukraine.