PYONGYANG, November 26. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a nuclear materials production plant on November 25, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

According to its information, the leader familiarized himself with production and the current state of affairs at the recently commissioned plant.

"Given the military-political situation unfolding around our state, the concept of strengthening our nuclear deterrent has taken on a new meaning, fundamentally different from the past. The current geopolitical crisis once again demonstrates that national security is the most important issue," the news agency quoted Kim Jong Un as saying. According to him, strengthening North Korea’s nuclear capabilities is legitimate and just, and is fully in line with a sovereign state’s right to self-defense.

The Korean Central News Agency described the inspection as an important development against the backdrop of Pyongyang’s strengthening of its nuclear forces, as well as confirmation of its policy to deter the threat of war and safeguard regional stability.