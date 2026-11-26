BERLIN, November 26. /TASS/. Europe should choose a single representative to potentially participate in talks to settle the conflict in Ukraine, special envoy and US president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner said.

"If we could have one representative, that would be ideal. But I think the group of eight actually works," he said on a podcast hosted by Axel Springer SE media group CEO Mathias Dopfner. "That's not for me to decide," Kushner added, speaking about who that representative might be.

At the Dublin summit on November 13, EU leaders approved the same team of negotiators for technical talks with Russia, the US, and Ukraine as the one that traveled to Abu Dhabi as part of a support group for Kiev under the EU+E5 format (the European Commission and the European Council, as well as the five countries of the so-called coalition of the willing: Germany, France, Italy, Poland, and the non-EU member UK).

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that talks with the Europeans will be necessary when the discussion turns to ensuring the security of Russia and Ukraine and the future of the security architecture in Europe. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Moscow needs to understand what role Europe intends to play in the negotiations.