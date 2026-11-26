BERLIN, November 26. /TASS/. The US and Russia discussed steps that could be taken so that neither country feels threatened by the other, special envoy and US president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner said.

In a podcast with Axel Springer SE media group CEO Mathias Dopfner, he noted that Moscow "views NATO as a provocative force that's been expanding eastward." "We see NATO as a defensive alliance and it's been a very interesting conversation with them (the Russians - TASS) about what steps can we take to make sure that neither party feels threatened from the other," Kushner pointed out.

He added that the conflict in Ukraine was caused by "a series of misunderstandings and bad decisions and miscalculations by many leaders over the years." "We can't change those things, but we can try to learn from those things. And our goal is not just to figure out how to get to a ceasefire, it's also how do you create the right conditions for a durable peace," the envoy concluded.