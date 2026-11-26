MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have found that switching to national currencies for mutual trade is an effective way to overcome Western sanctions, the organization’s Secretary General Sergey Lebedev said in an interview with TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov, timed to coincide with the 35th anniversary of the CIS.

"We are finding ways to trade, in particular by switching to national currencies. This is a very good solution," he said, commenting on Western attempts to hinder cooperation within the CIS.

Lebedev noted that 95% of trade with Belarus is already conducted in national currencies: the Russian ruble and the Belarusian ruble. Up to 70% of Russia’s trade with Kazakhstan is also conducted in national currencies. "We have handled the situation very successfully, and I think this is a good solution," the CIS chief emphasized.

He also noted that the challenges of mutual settlements between CIS countries are being successfully addressed at the level of national currencies, so there are no plans to introduce a single currency at this time. "Experts looked at where this might lead and decided to stick with the existing national currencies for now. <...> There is currently no talk of introducing a new currency. We are trying to resolve this through settlements in the current national currencies," Lebedev said.