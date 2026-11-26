MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The EU countries, which effectively control Ukraine, have no intention of ending the conflict and are dragging the Baltic states into the confrontation to prolong it, Russian lawmaker Viktor Vodolatsky told TASS.

"Europe does not wish to follow the path of the US, [which is proposing options for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine]. The actions currently being taken by Kaja Kallas as head of the EU’s diplomatic service are hostile toward Russia and unconstructive. Europe hopes that internal strife will break out in the US, that [President Donald] Trump will have no time for Russia-Ukraine talks, and that Europe will be able to continue using Ukraine as a testing ground for its Russophobic policy, thereby destroying the Ukrainian people and Ukraine’s economy," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously announced that an invitation had been sent through diplomatic channels to certain European representatives to visit Moscow in order to clarify their position on potential participation in the peace process. In response, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed his willingness to negotiate with Russia, advocating for the talks to be held on neutral territory. Meanwhile, Kallas had previously stated that the EU would never act as an impartial mediator in the Ukraine conflict because it stands with Kiev and defends its own interests.