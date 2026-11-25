TEHRAN, November 25. /TASS/. A liquefied natural gas carrier has hit a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday afternoon while traveling along a route not authorized by Iran, with its location-tracking systems switched off, the press office of the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has said.

"This afternoon, a liquefied gas carrier - having disabled its location-tracking systems - took a major risk by following a 'false' American-Zionist [referring to American-Israeli - TASS] route through the Strait of Hormuz, where it struck a naval mine," the statement reads.

The IRGC Navy’s shipping control center in the Strait of Hormuz warned that vessels violating Iranian transit regulations - by "succumbing to the deception of the predatory American military" and choosing unauthorized, illegal routes - run the risk of hitting mines.