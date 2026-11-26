MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The share of gross regional product generated in the Arctic is expected to reach 8.4% by 2035, according to the new Arctic development strategy.

"The share of gross regional product generated in the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation in the combined gross regional product of Russia’s constituent regions [should reach] 8.4% by 2035," the document reads.

According to the strategy, the economic and military-political significance of the Arctic region is growing manifold amid the emergence of a new global architecture accompanied by mounting global instability and tensions.

"The redistribution of global development potential and the emergence of a new architecture, rules, and principles of a multipolar world order are accompanied by intensifying interstate competition, tensions, and geopolitical instability. Under these circumstances, the economic and military-political significance of the Arctic as a region with substantial natural resource reserves and promising transport and logistics opportunities is growing manifold," the document reads.

Various countries are showing growing interest in natural resource, transport, and other projects in the Arctic zone, the strategy said. "Arctic and non-Arctic states, as well as their associations, are showing growing interest in implementing large-scale projects to extract mineral resources and harvest aquatic biological resources, establish new transport routes, and study the natural environment and climate of the Arctic region," the document reads.

The strategy also envisages an increase in the extraction of fuel, energy, and mineral resources on the continental shelf. "Increasing the volume of extraction of fuel, energy, and mineral resources on the continental shelf," the document reads.