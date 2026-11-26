MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul that confrontation with Moscow has always turned into a disaster for Berlin, and the security architecture in Europe requires taking Moscow’s interests into account.

"I want to remind Johann Wadephul that Russia is the largest country in Europe. Only our European part, Russia, is comparable in size to the entire European Union, and we also have the Urals and the lands beyond the Urals. This is why in the context of the European security architecture, it is generally difficult to imagine the implementation of what Wadephul envisions - the realization of these fantasies that Russia’s interests should not be taken into account," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"I recommend that the German minister again turn to the history textbooks, primarily those on German history. I have already urged the staff of the German embassy in Moscow to leaf through this literature. If the German diplomats had read them - those very textbooks - they would have known that the periods of prosperity in their country’s history strangely coincide with the periods of normalization of relations with Russia, while confrontation with our country has always turned into a disaster for Germany and its people. And our country has never initiated this confrontation."