WASHINGTON, November 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte highlighted the importance of resolving the Ukraine conflict as soon as possible and preventing it from expanding.

In a joint statement following a meeting in Florida, the US leader and the NATO chief said they had discussed "obtaining a peaceful resolution" to the conflict "as rapidly as possible." At the same time, Trump and Rutte cautioned Russia against "any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand" it. Even as Moscow has sought to find a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict, it underscores the unwillingness on the part of Kiev and its European allies to put an end to the hostilities and remove the root causes of the crisis.

Trump and Rutte described their closed-door talks which focused on the situation around Ukraine, the Iran war and increasing defense spending, as "very impactful" and "outstanding," according to a statement released by the White House.