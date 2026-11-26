MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Lukoil’s decision to exit the international market was driven by political factors, though the company may return, founder Vagit Alekperov said in an interview with Vesti news program.

"Lukoil did not make the decision to leave the international market on its own. These are mostly so-called political factors. It hurts us that we have left the international market. However, we are not closing the curtain completely – we still hope to return there," he said.

Lukoil announced its decision to sell the international assets of the company after it had been included in sanction lists of the United Kingdom and the United States.