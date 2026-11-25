MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. OPEC+ countries will review the current status of the work on assessment of ultimate production capacities of agreement participants at their Sunday meeting, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"We plan to complete this work by the end of this year. We will see what is the status of this work at the meeting," Novak said.

In 2025, OPEC+ agreed upon a mechanism developed by the OPEC Secretariat, which will be used to determine maximal production capabilities of participating countries and to serve as the basis for fixing baseline oil production levels in 2027.