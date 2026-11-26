LONDON, November 26. /TASS/. The British Ministry of Defense has sent letters to reservists, calling on them to take part in military exercises for the first time since the Cold War, The Daily Telegraph reported.

According to the newspaper, letters have been sent to about 100,000 strategic reservists, offering opportunities to volunteer for training and exercises, such as NATO’s flagship Steadfast Defender exercise in the spring of 2027.

The letters also asked them to update their contact details and provide information about their current jobs and skills.

The ministry said the letters had been sent in a "practical step to strengthen preparedness and deterrence, helping reduce the risk of conflict," the paper noted.

Moscow has repeatedly rejected allegations by NATO countries that Russia poses a threat and plans to attack the alliance. It is NATO’s military build-up along Russia’s borders that is escalating regional tensions, Moscow has stressed.