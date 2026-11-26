MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian forces carried out a massive overnight strike against defense industry enterprises in Kiev, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

In addition, a dry cargo ship transporting military supplies and dual-use goods to Ukraine was hit southeast of Odessa in the Black Sea.

TASS has summarized the main details of the strikes.

Defense Ministry statement

- Last night, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a massive strike against targets in Ukraine using ground-based precision-guided weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

- According to the ministry, the strike targeted defense industry enterprises in Kiev.

- In addition, a dry cargo ship transporting military supplies and dual-use goods to Ukraine was hit southeast of Odessa in the Black Sea.

Targets struck

- According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Khimvolokno industrial plant, which manufactured warhead components for long-and medium-range UAVs, was hit in Kiev.

- Russian forces also struck the Oakline drone assembly and storage site in Kiev, which manufactured and stored long-and medium-range UAVs for the Fire Point company.

- Additionally, a dry cargo ship transporting military supplies and dual-use goods to Ukraine was hit southeast of Odessa in the Black Sea.

Situation in Ukraine

- A fire erupted in Kiev following explosions, Ukraine’s Strana news outlet reported.

- According to the news outlet, a large shopping mall, Prospekt, is allegedly on fire.

- Infrastructure facilities, a gas station and a warehouse were damaged in various districts of the Dnepropetrovsk Region, regional administration head Alexander Ganzha said.

- A gas station was damaged in Pavlograd, a warehouse sustained damage in Krivoy Rog and infrastructure was affected in the Novopolskaya territorial community, Ganzha said on his Telegram channel.

- Alexander Vilkul, head of the Krivoy Rog city military administration, said that "warehouses and infrastructure facilities were damaged in several locations" in the city.