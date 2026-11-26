MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Statements by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that Moscow must agree to an energy ceasefire only strengthen Russia’s legitimate concerns about the European Union’s ability to adopt a constructive position and help advance the peace process, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.

He noted that following Russia’s invitation to visit Moscow, European officials "have shown reluctance, which is not making things any clearer at this point."

TASS has summarized the key statements made by the Russian presidential spokesman.

Von der Leyen’s ultimatum

Statements by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that Moscow must agree to an energy ceasefire only reaffirm Russia’s legitimate concerns about the European Union’s ability to adopt a constructive position and help advance the peace process: "In fact, this once again confirms our legitimate concerns about whether the Europeans are capable of taking a constructive stance and facilitating the peace process in any way."

By issuing ultimatums, the EU can hardly claim to be a mediator or participant in efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict: "Of course, such ultimatums make it very difficult for them to claim the role of mediators or participants in settlement talks."

Safeguarding national interests

Russia must safeguard its national interests rather than give in to anyone’s ultimatums: "Russia does not owe anything to anyone. Russia must protect its national interests."

European reaction to invitation to Moscow

European officials have "shown reluctance" following an invitation to visit Moscow, "which is not making things any clearer at this point."