MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Specialists at Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec are working on increasing the caliber of the gun of the latest Citadel air defense artillery system, the corporation reported.

The initial version of the system features a combat module with a 30mm cannon.

"Today, Rostec specialists are working on further developing the system’s capabilities. In particular, they are considering options for increasing the caliber of its cannons. This will allow for an increase in the range and altitude at which drones can be engaged," Rostec told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

The state corporation noted that today, the Citadel stationary version "effectively shoots down various types of drones, as well as cruise missiles."

Earlier, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov told TASS that the Citadel systems are successfully carrying out their task of safeguarding Russian oil refineries and defense facilities where they are deployed. In late May, a source in the Russian defense industry told TASS that the system had been tested with the A190 100mm naval gun.

The latest Citadel air defense artillery system is designed to protect stationary facilities. It uses shrapnel-type projectiles with remotely-controlled fuses.