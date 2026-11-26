MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The latest wheeled ground-based robotic system Dovator has successfully completed combat testing during Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the developer company Drone Force Aero (Smolensk) told TASS.

"The Dovator robotic system has entered limited production. The platform has successfully completed combat testing in the special military operation zone. The robot’s payload capacity currently reaches up to 170 kg. The communication range is up to 30 km. The Dovator showed very good results when deployed to deliver provisions and ammunition," the company said.

Drone Force Aero noted that, thanks to its design, the robotic system is easy to operate and offers enhanced maintainability. "The Dovator allows for rapid wheelbase changes to perform tasks in both winter and summer. Replacing the wheelbase takes just 5-10 minutes and requires no tools. Soldiers have given the platform a positive assessment, praising its simple design," the company noted.

It was previously reported that the system is named after the famous Soviet military commander, Major General Lev Dovator, who was killed in action during World War II. The system can be operated via a fiber-optic communication line.