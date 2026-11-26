MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down a total of 343 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions and the Black and Azov Seas overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Two people sought medical attention following a drone attack on the industrial zone in Nevinnomyssk, a city in the Stavropol Region in southern Russia.

TASS has compiled the main details of the aftermath.

Scale

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed a total of 343 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- The drones were intercepted over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Oryol, Rostov, Samara, Saratov, Tula, Ulyanovsk, Krasnodar and Stavropol regions, the Moscow region, the republics of Bashkortostan, Crimea and Tatarstan, as well as over the waters of the Black and Azov Seas.

- Air defense forces downed more than 20 drones and missiles overnight over Taganrog, Rostov-on-Don and Bataysk, cities in the Rostov Region in southern Russia, and over seven districts of the region: Azovsky, Verkhnedonsky, Kamensky, Myasnikovsky, Neklinovsky, Sholokhovsky and Zernogradsky, Governor Yury Slyusar said on the Max messenger.

- Air defenses spotted and destroyed two drones overnight over two districts of the western Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev said on Max.

Aftermath

- Two people sought medical attention after a drone attack on the industrial zone in the city of Nevinnomyssk, Governor Vladimir Vladimirov said on Max.

- Their lives are not in danger.

- All municipal life-support systems in the city are functioning normally.

- Emergency and other relevant services are working at the scene to address the aftermath and survey the affected area.

- Drone debris caused damage to industrial and energy facilities, as well as school and university buildings.

- Schools in the city are conducting lessons remotely today.

- Air defenses thwarted a drone attack on Tuymazinsky District in Bashkortostan, in Russia’s southern Urals, district head Bulat Musin said on VKontakte.

- Drone debris landed in an industrial zone and started a fire.

- Emergency services are on site.

- No deaths or injuries were reported.

- Drone debris shattered windows and damaged roofs at six private homes and several nearby buildings in one municipality of the Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev said on Max.

- In another district of the region, debris damaged the facade of a private home.

- No injuries have been reported in the Voronezh Region, according to preliminary information.