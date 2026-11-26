MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The European Union can hardly claim the role of a mediator or a participant in the peace settlement process in Ukraine by issuing ultimatums, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Vesti reporter Pavel Zarubin.

Peskov commented on the conditions set by the EU for the start of peaceful settlement in Ukraine as suggested by the Europeans. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called for the winter energy truce and unrestricted access for vessels to Ukrainian ports.

"Of course, with ultimatums like these, it is very difficult to claim the role of a mediator or a participant in settlement negotiations," Peskov noted.