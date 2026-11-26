MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Europe has returned to record daily withdrawals of gas from underground gas storage (UGS) facilities as the first significant cold spell set in at the end of November, having consumed over 15% of the volumes injected during the summer, according to TASS calculations based on data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

Europe began the heating season with record-low gas reserves. Four weeks have passed since UGS facilities reached their peak fill level in the autumn (74.96%), yet the total volume withdrawn from them is 31% higher than the average for the previous five years. Since the start of the heating season on October 28, Europe has already withdrawn more than 9 bln cubic meters (bcm) of gas from its storage facilities.

As of November 24, Europe’s UGS facilities were 67.84% full (17.91 percentage points below the five-year average for this date), compared to 78.1% in the previous year, which is still the lowest level recorded for this date since tracking began in 2011. EU storage facilities hold around 74.3 bcm of gas, which is 11.9 bcm lower than last year’s levels, and the lowest volume since 2013.

The European Commission requests EU members to make sure their UGS facilities are 90% full between October 1 and December 1 of each year. Moreover, 10% flexibility is allowed in the event of difficult UGS filling conditions. Thus, net injection into European storage facilities was required to reach at least 68 bcm by the start of the 2026-2027 autumn-winter period in order to meet the filling standard. However, the European Commission, anticipating a very mild winter, was prepared to lower this target to 80% for this year.