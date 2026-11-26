MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The number of French mercenaries fighting for the Ukrainian army has declined significantly compared to the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, French expert and former French Army paratrooper officer Xavier Moreau told TASS.

"Their number [the number of French mercenaries in the Ukrainian army] is now much lower than before. By the way, when Russians report foreign casualties, there are frequently Colombians among them. There are many people from South America," he said.

According to the expert, few French mercenaries who remain in the Ukrainian army’s ranks are aware of the high intensity of combat operations. As a result, they more frequently stay behind the front lines.

As the expert pointed out, there are also volunteers from France in the Russian army, among them former French military personnel and supporters of rapprochement between Paris and Moscow.