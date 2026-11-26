MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The goals of the special military operation will be achieved, and pumping Western money into the Kiev junta will not save it, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu told reporters.

"Manipulating figures has long been a favorite tool of the Westerners. They use the mythical 'successes' of Ukrainian neo-Nazis to prove the 'effectiveness' of their bloody investments in prolonging the conflict," Shoigu said.

However, Shoigu is confident that "pumping money into the Kiev junta will not save it, and the goals of the special military operation will be achieved."