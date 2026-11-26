MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Sergey Shoigu has criticized NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for what he termed "juggling with figures" regarding the alliance's inflated estimates of Russian casualties during the ongoing special military operation. Shoigu noted that Rutte made dubious comparisons to US losses in the protracted Vietnam War, which lasted 14 years.

"The head of the North Atlantic bloc conveniently - and perhaps out of a sense of shame - neglected to mention that the conflict, instigated by the Americans, resulted in the deaths of approximately 3.4 million Vietnamese, over 2 million of whom were civilians. An additional 400,000 lives were claimed in neighboring Laos and Cambodia," Shoigu remarked to journalists. He suggested that "it is evident this representative from the European 'flourishing garden' does not even regard the populations of these nations as human beings."

Shoigu pointed out that "juggling with figures has long been a favored tactic of the West." He emphasized that "the scale of aggression in Vietnam is further underscored by the fact that Americans dropped around 7.5 million tons of bombs on the region - more than all the munitions deployed by all parties in World War II combined."

He also highlighted the devastating impact of the chemical agent known as Agent Orange, estimating that it affected between 2 and 5 million individuals, with lingering repercussions that continue to afflict the region today.

"However, Vietnam is not the sole instance of Rutte's 'double standards.' One could also consider Afghanistan, where over 200,000 people lost their lives as a consequence of a 20-year occupation by Western powers," Shoigu concluded.