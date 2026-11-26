MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s combined Q&A event and year-end news conference will be held on December 10, the Kremlin announced on Thursday.

TASS has summarized the main details of the arrangements.

Date

- The program titled "Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin" will be broadcast at midday Moscow time (9:00 a.m. GMT) on December 10.

- The Russian leader will review the results of the outgoing year and answer questions from reporters and ordinary people live on the second Thursday of December.

Submission of questions

- Questions can be submitted starting at midnight on Thursday and continuing until the end of the show on December 10 on the dedicated website moskva-putinu.ru, the VKontakte and Odnoklassniki social media platforms and the Max messenger (max.ru/moskvaputinu).

- People calling from abroad are invited to use the numbers +7-495-539-40-40 or +7-499-550-40-40 to ask their questions.

Media participation

- Reporters from unfriendly countries will be able to cover Putin’s major news conference, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told TASS.

Format and arrangements

- This year, the two events will once again be held jointly, Peskov said earlier.

- Preparations for the event are already underway.

Combined event

- Putin's year-end news conference and Q&A event will be held jointly for the fifth time so far.

- The format was first tested in 2020 when the COVID-2019 pandemic made it impossible to hold the two events separately before becoming an annual event under the title "Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin" in 2023.

- Since 2001, the Q&A session has been held 18 times, and the head of state has given 16 year-end news conferences, excluding combined events.

- Putin has held Q&A sessions not only as president but also as prime minister.