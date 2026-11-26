ASTRAKHAN, November 26. /TASS/. Cargo throughput in ports of the Astrakhan Region crossed the historical maximum of six mln metric tons and totaled 6.7 mln metric tons over ten months of 2026, Governor of the region Igor Babushkin said at the opening of the 4th International Forum "North-South International Transport Corridor - New Horizons."

"In the current geopolitical environment, Russia is systemically expanding cooperation with friendly countries in trade and logistics, with the ports of the Astrakhan Region successfully adapting to increased supply volumes. Their total capacity currently stands at 19 mln tons per year. And I would note that over the first 10 months of this year, cargo turnover amounted to more than 6.7 mln tons. This exceeds the record figure we achieved two years ago. Thus, that record has been broken," the governor said.

The forum opened in Astrakhan on November 25 and will continue until November 27.