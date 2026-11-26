DUSHANBE, November 26. /TASS/. Russia can offer Tajikistan solutions in the field of mineral extraction and processing, the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry said in a statement following Minister Anton Alikhanov’s working visit to Tajikistan.

"Anton Alikhanov described the exchange of industrial expertise and technologies as a key area for cooperation. In particular, Russia is prepared to offer its Tajik partners solutions in the field of mineral extraction and processing," the statement reads.

Russia possesses one of the world’s largest mineral resource bases and ranks among the global leaders in the production of aluminum, nickel, copper, titanium, and other metals, the minister emphasized. "At the same time, we are striving to develop deep processing, proprietary technologies, and the manufacturing of high value-added products. This approach is embedded in the Strategy for the development of the metallurgical Industry through 2030," Alikhanov was quoted as saying.