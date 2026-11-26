LONDON, November 26. /TASS/. The US technology corporation Nvidia has banned the shipment of servers containing its computer chips supplied by its partners to four Southeast Asian countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia, the Financial Times (FT) reported, citing sources.

Nvidia has instructed its manufacturing partners to halt shipments of systems containing its chips to four countries in the region as part of tightened US export controls aimed at preventing China from gaining access to the computing power required for the development of artificial intelligence, according to the publication.

Nvidia’s partners such as Dell and Supermicro, which build servers based on the tech giant’s chips, have notified their customers in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia that Nvidia has blocked the shipment of their orders, three sources said.

The region is highly profitable for the US corporation. According to its financial statements, revenue generated through its Singaporean division reached $104 bln in 2025, up by 72% compared with the previous year.

The Washington administration has imposed export restrictions on the Singapore-based company Megaspeed and its affiliated entities, which US authorities suspect of involvement in the illicit shipment of American computer chips to China. The restrictions apply to seven legal entities: Singapore-based Megaspeed International, Apex Enterprise Solutions, and Swiftdata; Malaysia-based MSFusion, PT Megaspeed International, and Speedmatrix; as well as the Thailand-based firm Megaspeed (Thailand) Co.

It was noted that the companies had been blacklisted due to a serious risk they might be involved in diverting high-tech computing equipment to unauthorized end-users or for unauthorized purposes.