ROME, November 26. /TASS/.Europe has been unable to fully make up for all the missing volumes of imported gas, despite diversifying its suppliers, the Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported.

The EU decided to halt purchases of Russian-origin liquefied natural gas (LNG) by January 1, 2027, and pipeline gas no later than November 1, 2027, the news outlet reminded. The situation in the Middle East, specifically the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, has further worsened these dynamics, the newspaper writes.

According to its data, amid low filling levels in European storage facilities, particularly in Germany (slightly over 50%), and declining LNG imports, gas prices are rising. Meanwhile, businesses have already felt the initial impact, with some forced to halt production and close plants prematurely.