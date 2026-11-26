MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Afghanistan needs most the supplies of petroleum products, grain, fertilizers, and medicines, Zamir Kabulov, the Russian President's Special Representative for Afghanistan, told TASS after Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk's visit to Kabul.

"In short, it [Afghanistan] needs almost everything. But the highest priorities for them, naturally, are petroleum products, grain, fertilizers, and also medicines. For them, this is an acute issue at the national level," he said.

"Let's hope for the best. A good start has been made. We'll see what happens next," Kabulov added.

On November 12, Overchuk visited Kabul on a working trip, where he held talks with the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and Foreign Minister of Afghanistan. Russian companies signed a large package of contracts for the supply of grain, flour, medicines, and power equipment to Afghanistan., the deputy prime minister said before.